Poonawalla Fincorp, IndusInd Bank Partner For Co-branded Credit Card, Gets RBI Permission | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company, has received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue co-branded credit cards with IndusInd Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company envisages to launch this credit card within three months. This partnership will enable Poonawalla Fincorp to usher in a new age of flexible and versatile retail credit.

Expressing happiness at the development, Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We are confident that this partnership with IndusInd Bank will be a game-changer adding a new vista to our bouquet of new-age financial products for India’s tech-savvy and financially astute customers. We at Poonawalla Fincorp believe in ethical lending with complete transparency and no hidden charges while engaging with our customers. With its fully digital process and unique best-in-class product offerings, we expect to provide an exceptional & seamless customer experience to our existing and potential customers.”

