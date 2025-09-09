 Jio Financial Services & Germany's Allianz Merge Joint Venture Company, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, To Carry On Reinsurance Business In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJio Financial Services & Germany's Allianz Merge Joint Venture Company, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, To Carry On Reinsurance Business In India

Jio Financial Services & Germany's Allianz Merge Joint Venture Company, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd, To Carry On Reinsurance Business In India

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, by email, on September 8, 2025, it added.Both the companies on July 18, had announced a binding agreement to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture to serve the dynamic and high-growth insurance market in India.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Tuesday said the company and Allianz of Germany have incorporated a joint venture company named 'Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd' (AJRL) to carry on the business of reinsurance in India.

The company AJRL will invest an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh towards initial subscription of 25,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for 50 per cent stake, JFSL said in a regulatory approval.AJRL has been incorporated pursuant to receipt of no objection certificate from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, it said.

Read Also
PhysicsWallah Flags Student Safety Risks, Citing Slipper Threat Ahead Of ₹3,820 Crore IPO
article-image

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, by email, on September 8, 2025, it added.Both the companies on July 18, had announced a binding agreement to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture to serve the dynamic and high-growth insurance market in India.

The announcement comes months after Allianz parted ways with Bajaj group financial services firm Bajaj Finserv.The reinsurance partnership will bring together JFSL's deep local expertise and robust digital footprint with Allianz's strong underwriting and global reinsurance capabilities, the statement had said.

FPJ Shorts
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years

The joint venture will leverage Allianz's existing Allianz Re and Allianz Commercial portfolios and activities in India. It will also benefit from Allianz's global set up, including its pricing, risk selection and portfolio management expertise, it had said.Allianz Re has been reinsuring risk in India for over 25 years.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years

Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years

Low Income Won’t Always Save You, These 8 Transactions Can Still Make ITR Filing Compulsory

Low Income Won’t Always Save You, These 8 Transactions Can Still Make ITR Filing Compulsory

Health Insurance Is Not Optional: Generali Central Insurance Company Limited, MD Anup Rau, On Why...

Health Insurance Is Not Optional: Generali Central Insurance Company Limited, MD Anup Rau, On Why...

Jio Financial Services & Germany's Allianz Merge Joint Venture Company, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd,...

Jio Financial Services & Germany's Allianz Merge Joint Venture Company, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd,...

Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over...

Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over...