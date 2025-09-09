 Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessYoung Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report

Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents were found channeling their surplus income into savings and investments, while 30 per cent are using it to repay debts. Only a small fraction is directing the additional money towards immediate consumption.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Young Indian professionals are prioritising savings, investments, and debt repayment over discretionary spending, according to a report on Tuesday. The report by job site Naukri, based on a nationwide survey of over 20,000 job seekers earning up to Rs 12.75 LPA -- who fall in the zero-tax bracket as per the new FY’26 tax regime -- revealed a decisive tilt towards financial prudence.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents were found channeling their surplus income into savings and investments, while 30 per cent are using it to repay debts. Only a small fraction is directing the additional money towards immediate consumption, with 9 per cent upgrading their lifestyle and just 4 per cent spending on travel and leisure.

Read Also
SEBI V/S Jane Street: Three-Member Bench Of The Securities Appellate Tribunal Set To Begin Hearing
article-image

The report highlighted that professionals in emerging technologies are leading the charge, with 76 per cent saving their surplus income, followed by those from auto (63 per cent) and pharma (57 per cent). Employees in the FMCG (64 per cent) and hospitality (over 60 per cent) sectors are among the most committed to long-term retirement planning and investments.

“The findings underline a generational shift in financial behaviour: young Indian professionals are building a foundation of long-term security rather than opting for immediate consumption, with regional and industry-wise nuances adding further depth to this evolving trend,” the report said.

FPJ Shorts
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Read Also
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities...
article-image

On the other hand, freshers, in their first jobs, were found to be the most likely to spend their tax surplus on lifestyle upgrades (31 per cent) and travel (14 per cent). However, with just one year of experience, 69 per cent are prioritising savings, more than double the proportion of fresh graduates at 34 per cent. Delhi and Gurgaon top the charts in savings, with 63 per cent and 64 per cent of professionals, respectively, setting aside their surplus income.

Chennai stands out with 44 per cent of respondents focusing on debt repayment, while Mumbai emerges as the leader in retirement-oriented savings, with 51 per cent channelling their extra income specifically towards retirement funds.

Notably, the report also showed that the awareness of the new tax regime remains uneven. While freshers are the most informed, with 64 per cent reporting complete awareness of the benefits, 57 per cent of professionals with over five years of experience also reported being fully aware. Overall, 43 per cent of respondents admitted they were either unclear or entirely unaware of the changes.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over...

Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over...

Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

PhysicsWallah Flags Student Safety Risks, Citing Slipper Threat Ahead Of ₹3,820 Crore IPO

PhysicsWallah Flags Student Safety Risks, Citing Slipper Threat Ahead Of ₹3,820 Crore IPO

Swiggy Customer Pays 80% More For Same Meal, Viral Bill Sparks Debate On Food Delivery Pricing

Swiggy Customer Pays 80% More For Same Meal, Viral Bill Sparks Debate On Food Delivery Pricing

How Your Loan EMI Is Calculated, Understand This Simple Formula Before Borrowing

How Your Loan EMI Is Calculated, Understand This Simple Formula Before Borrowing