IndiGo offers discounted fares and cashbacks via 3-day sale to celebrate festive recovery

IndiGo Airlines has discounts on domestic and international flights, during a three day sale from Friday December 23, to Christmas on Sunday December 25. Valid for flights between January 15 and April 14, 2023, the sale will see fares starting for domestic travel starting at Rs 2,023 and Rs 4,999 for overseas flights. The routes for which these fares will be applicable, haven't been specified yet.

The carrier seeks to celebrate the aviation sector's post-pandemic recovery thanks to the holiday season, with these offers. IndiGo customers can also avail cashbacks from HSBC Bank, which has partnered with IndiGo.