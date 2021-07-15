India's power consumption rises to pre-COVID level in first fortnight of July, up 17% to 59.36 bn units

India's power consumption grew nearly 17 per cent in the first fortnight of July to 59.36 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data.

Power consumption during July 1-14 last year was 50.79 BU.

Power consumption was recorded at 52.89 BU in the first fortnight of July in 2019. Thus, consumption of power has not only grown year-on-year but also returned to pre-pandemic level.

In July 2020, power consumption recovered to 112.14 BU, but remained lower than 116.48 BU in the same month of 2019 (pre-pandemic level).

Experts say recovery in power demand and consumption in the first fortnight of July is mainly due to delayed monsoon and surge in economic activities amid easing of lockdown restrictions by states.

They said power demand as well as consumption returned to pre-COVID levels in the first fortnight of July and recovery would be robust in coming days.

The commercial and industrial power demand and consumption got affected April onwards this year due to lockdown restrictions imposed by states.