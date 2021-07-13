Speed up power generation, supply projects considering Mumbai's needs till 2024: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The CM also gave approval to complete and commission the proposed 400 KV Vikhroli-Kharghar substation by 2024 as an urgent need, to replace the HTLS conductors of Kalwa-Padgha Circuits 1 and 2 with the existing capacity of 1000 MW to 2,000, utilizing the full capacity of Mahanirmita's wind-based power plant in Uran, increasing power of Tata Power and Adani Electricity's outdated projects at earliest by making necessary repairs with a view to increase power generation

During the meeting adoption of a new concept of battery energy storage in Mumbai was also approved.

"To expedite these projects, an action team should be appointed under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Dinesh Waghmare," instructed the CM. The Chief Minister also said that the task force should ensure that the projects get the permission immediately from the forest, wildlife, environmental, ERZ, mangroves department.

The meeting was chaired by Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, Transport Minister Adv. Anil Parab, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Energy Department Dinesh Waghmare, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanirmithi Sanjay Khandare, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal, General Manager of BEST Lokesh Chandra, Representatives of Tata Power, Adani Electricity and others were present.