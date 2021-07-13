Speed up power generation, supply projects considering Mumbai's needs till 2024: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Taking into account the future demand for electricity in Mumbai and its metropolitan area, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to expedite various power generation and transmission projects. He also gave approval to various projects of Mumbai in a meeting held at Varsha bungalow with other ministers and officials.
During the meeting, state energy minister Nitin Raut informed that the demand for electricity in Mumbai and its suburbs is projected to reach 5,000 MW by 2024-25. At present, the capacity of embedded generation in Mumbai is 1,877 MW. This capacity needs to be increased by another 1,000 MW and while it is currently being supplied through transmission lines from outside Mumbai, it is necessary to add additional transmission lines keeping in view the future demand.
The CM also gave approval to complete and commission the proposed 400 KV Vikhroli-Kharghar substation by 2024 as an urgent need, to replace the HTLS conductors of Kalwa-Padgha Circuits 1 and 2 with the existing capacity of 1000 MW to 2,000, utilizing the full capacity of Mahanirmita's wind-based power plant in Uran, increasing power of Tata Power and Adani Electricity's outdated projects at earliest by making necessary repairs with a view to increase power generation
During the meeting adoption of a new concept of battery energy storage in Mumbai was also approved.
"To expedite these projects, an action team should be appointed under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Dinesh Waghmare," instructed the CM. The Chief Minister also said that the task force should ensure that the projects get the permission immediately from the forest, wildlife, environmental, ERZ, mangroves department.
The meeting was chaired by Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, Transport Minister Adv. Anil Parab, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Energy Department Dinesh Waghmare, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanirmithi Sanjay Khandare, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal, General Manager of BEST Lokesh Chandra, Representatives of Tata Power, Adani Electricity and others were present.
