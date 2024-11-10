India's Coal Production From Captive, Commercial Mines Crosses 100 MT

Photo: Unsplash

New Delhi: India's coal production from captive and commercial mines has exceeded 100 million tonnes (MT) in the current fiscal (as of November 8) which is a 33 per cent year-on-year growth, the government said on Saturday.

This time, the feat was achieved nearly 100 days earlier than the previous financial year, which was achieved in January 2024, thus marking a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to a Ministry of Coal statement, the production from captive/commercial coal mines during the period of April 1 to November 8, 2024, is 100.08 MT, whereas the total production during the same period in FY 2023-24 was 75.05 MT -- indicating a year-on-year growth of 33 per cent.

Similarly, the total dispatch from captive/commercial coal mines during the period of April 1 to November 8 is 107.81 MT whereas the total dispatch during the same period in FY 2023-24 was 80.23 MT, indicating a year-on-year growth of 34 per cent.

Notably, the share of captive and commercial coal mines in India's total coal production has been steadily increasing, reflecting the success of reforms in the coal sector and strengthening the nation's path towards self-sufficiency in energy resources.

The ministry said it is optimistic about reaching a production target of more than 170 million tonnes from captive and commercial coal blocks in 2024-25.

Powering Viksit Bharat

"This achievement demonstrates India's growing capabilities in the coal sector and represents a significant advancement in the country's progress towards energy independence and economic growth, aligning perfectly with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 goals," it said in the statement.

India's coal production reached 84.45 million tonnes (MT) in October, surpassing 78.57 MT production in the corresponding month last year with 7.48 per cent growth.

Coal production from captive and other entities also showed substantial growth, rising to 16.59 MT in October 2024 compared to 11.70 MT in the same period last year, reflecting a growth rate of 41.75 per cent, according to the latest Ministry of Coal data.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)