India’s Chip Ambitions Gain Momentum, PM Modi To Open SEMICON India 2026 On September 17

India’s Chip Ambitions Gain Momentum |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi on September 17, giving fresh momentum to India’s ambition of becoming a major semiconductor and electronics manufacturing hub.

The fifth edition of the three-day conference and exhibition will run until September 19. It is jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

Global Chip Leaders To Participate

Held under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”, SEMICON India 2026 will bring together chipmakers, policymakers, investors, researchers, start-ups and universities.

More than 600 exhibitors, including nearly 300 international companies, will occupy 15,000 square metres of exhibition space. Over 150 speakers will address sessions covering semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, chip design, advanced packaging, research, supply-chain resilience and talent development.

The exhibition will include six international country pavilions and 12 state government pavilions. Dedicated platforms will promote innovation, student participation, workforce development, start-ups and women’s leadership in the semiconductor sector.

Start-Ups And Skills In Focus

Around 40 start-ups will present their technologies at the Startup Pavilion. The Workforce Development Pavilion will highlight semiconductor skills, microelectronics careers and industry talent requirements.

A major attraction will be the “Sand to Silicon to Systems” Value Chain Experience. It will offer visitors an end-to-end view of raw materials, manufacturing equipment, chip fabrication, advanced packaging, semiconductor design, electronics and finished systems.

Building Semiconductor Partnerships

The event will feature a start-up pitch competition, student hackathon and innovation showcase, enabling entrepreneurs, researchers and students to display emerging technologies.

Six international country roundtables will support collaboration and potential investment partnerships. Separate sessions will address workforce development, women’s participation and cooperation among industry associations.

The gathering comes as India strengthens policy support for domestic chip manufacturing and seeks a greater role in diversified, resilient global semiconductor supply chains.