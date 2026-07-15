Cabinet Approves ₹2.19 Lakh Crore Projects Including Semicon 2.0 And Mobile Scheme | X- IANS

New Delhi, July 15: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven major decisions, including Semicon 2.0, the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) and the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026, along with infrastructure and railway projects. The total outlay of the approved projects stands at Rs 2,19,353 crore.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said seven major decisions had been taken.

Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I now come to today's third decision, Semicon 2.0. The Prime Minister has approved the Semicon 2.0 programme with an outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore. We all know that the semiconductor industry is a foundational industry. Semiconductor… pic.twitter.com/IYTEq15VZI — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

Varanasi Infrastructure Projects

He said the first two decisions relate to a new approach to infrastructure development in Varanasi (Kashi).

According to the minister, the government has approved a 6/4-lane elevated corridor along the River Varuna at a cost of Rs 10,998 crore and a 6-lane elevated corridor along the River Ganga costing Rs 14,448 crore.

Semicon And Mobile Schemes

Among the key announcements, the Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore. The approval marks a significant decision of the government.

The Cabinet also approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with an allocation of Rs 62,500 crore. The scheme is one of the major manufacturing-related decisions announced alongside Semicon 2.0.

Read Also Union Cabinet May Clear New Urea Policy Today To Cut Import Dependence

Urea Policy And Rail Projects

Highlighting another key decision, Vaishnaw said the government has approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026. He said the policy is aimed at making India self-reliant in urea production. The decision is a policy approval and does not carry a financial allocation in the Cabinet decisions table.

Apart from these, the Cabinet approved two railway infrastructure projects. It cleared the doubling of the Paradeep-Haridaspur railway line at a cost of Rs 2,542 crore. It also approved the fourth railway line between Dangoaposi and Rajkharsawan, involving an investment of Rs 1,365 crore.

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"Seven major decisions were taken today. The first two decisions relate to a new approach to infrastructure development in Varanasi (Kashi). The third and fourth decisions are related to the approval of Semiconductor Mission 2.0 (Semicon 2.0). The fourth decision is the approval of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme. The fifth decision is aimed at making India self-reliant in urea production. For this, the National Investment Policy for Urea has been approved," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)