Strong Entry Of Uttar Pradesh Into The Semiconductor Sector; ATMP Facility Approved With An Investment Of ₹3,700 Crore | X - PTI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving beyond traditional industrial development and establishing a strong identity in future-oriented sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics and deep-tech.

Supported by the government’s investment-friendly policies, improved connectivity and a vast technical workforce, UP has built a strong foundation for electronics manufacturing. More than 200 companies are operating in the electronics sector in the state, while investments exceeding ₹43,000 crore and more than 3 lakh employment opportunities have been generated in this sector.

The strongest evidence of the state’s growing strength is mobile phone manufacturing. More than 55 percent of the mobile phones manufactured in the country are being produced in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, two electronics manufacturing clusters have been developed in the Gautam Buddh Nagar region.

Apart from mobile phones, the state is also advancing rapidly in sectors such as tablets, laptops, consumer electronics, household appliances, solar cells, defence and logistics drones, and robotics manufacturing.

The impact of the Yogi Government’s policies is clearly visible in the expanding scope of electronics manufacturing. The presence of more than 200 companies in the state has created a comprehensive electronics ecosystem. Major companies such as LG, Haier, Dixon, Raphe, Addverb, Samsung, and Bhagwati are part of this ecosystem. The Uttar Pradesh Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy-2025 is also playing an important role in attracting investment. According to the factsheet, investments of more than ₹3,800 crore have been attracted under this policy so far.

After establishing a strong foundation in electronics manufacturing, Uttar Pradesh is now strengthening its role in the semiconductor sector as well. Under the Central Government’s Semicon India Programme 2.0, with a financial outlay of ₹1.27 lakh crore, the objective is to develop a strong and resilient semiconductor ecosystem in India. Uttar Pradesh has already been identified as a state that will play an important role in this effort. The state has a semiconductor ATMP facility approved by the Central Government. This facility, operated by India Chip Private Limited, is located in Sector-28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area and has attracted investment of more than ₹3,700 crore.

The 1,000-acre semiconductor park in the Yamuna Expressway region is laying an important foundation for the state’s future technology-driven industrial economy. Along with this, the presence of global semiconductor ecosystem companies such as NXP, Renesas, Qualcomm, and Cadence reflects Uttar Pradesh’s growing capabilities. This is strengthening opportunities not only for semiconductor manufacturing but also for design, packaging, testing, and other related industries in the state.

Strong infrastructure is essential for the development of technology-based industries. Uttar Pradesh possesses connectivity infrastructure such as the Jewar International Airport, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, and an extensive expressway network. The 75-acre Robotics and AI Computing Park in Greater Noida is also providing a new direction to this technological ecosystem. This is strengthening the foundation for the simultaneous development of electronics-, AI- and robotics-based industries.

The technology ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh is not limited to electronics and semiconductors. Investments exceeding ₹7,000 crore have been recorded under the IT Policy. The 100-acre HCL IT City in Lucknow and seven STPI IT Parks across the state are accelerating the expansion of this sector. The factsheet also mentions investments of more than ₹21,000 crore in the data centre sector. This is expanding the infrastructure required for the state’s digital economy.

The startup ecosystem of the state has also expanded rapidly during the tenure of the Yogi Government. Uttar Pradesh has more than 24,000 DPIIT-registered startups. Efforts are being made to strengthen the deep-tech startup ecosystem through the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2026 and U-Hub centres in Noida and Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh has also been awarded the status of “Top Performer” in the DPIIT State Startup Ranking Framework-2024.

For sectors such as semiconductors and deep-tech, investment and land alone are not sufficient; a large pool of trained engineers, technicians, researchers, and innovators is also essential. In this regard, Uttar Pradesh possesses one of the largest technical human resource bases in the country. The state has more than 760 colleges, with over four lakh students enrolled every year. The network of technical institutions, including IIT Kanpur, IIT BHU, and institutions established in the NCR, is enabling the state to supply talent for semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

The current strategy of Uttar Pradesh is focused on creating a technology-driven development model by integrating electronics, semiconductors, AI, robotics and deep-tech. The state’s large population, young workforce, engineering and technical talent, strong industrial base, and improved infrastructure are making it an important destination for large-scale investments.