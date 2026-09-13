'Sanatan Ki Pataka Unchi Rahegi To Bharat Ka Koi Baal Baanka Nahi Kar Paayega': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Raebareli/ Unchahar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "As long as the tradition of sacred kathas continues on the land of India, the flag and banner of Sanatan will never be allowed to bow. If Sanatan’s flag remains held high, no one will be able to harm India. Devotion to Shiva is the foundation of India’s cultural and spiritual unity. The sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, from the Himalayas to Rameshwaram, reflect India’s cultural unity and oneness."

Chief Minister reached Unchahar on Sunday to listen to Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha being organized there on its third day. As soon as he arrived, Vedic students welcomed him amid the auspicious sounds of shankh and damru. Manoj Pandey, Minister of Food, Logistics and Civil Supplies in the state government and MLA from Unchahar, welcomed CM by presenting him a shawl, Shrifal and a kalash containing Gangajal. Thereafter, CM bowed before the Vyas Peeth and welcomed and felicitated Katha Vyas Pandit Pradeep Mishra. Cabinet Minister Manoj Pandey is organizing Shiv Mahapuran Katha.

CM Yogi stated, "In the Sanatan tradition, once a person attains devotion to God, it is as if all his desires have been fulfilled. Land of Awadh is a living example of this. In the Ramayana, when Hanuman Ji attained devotion to the Lord, the people revered him. Even today, every follower of Sanatan Dharma feels blessed by engaging in Hanuman's worship and rituals. Devotion to Shiva also takes a person forward on the path of public welfare and well-being in the same manner."

CM Yogi remarked, "Attire, food habits and lifestyles may be different in different parts of the country, but the feeling of devotion towards Shiva is one. Devotion to Shiva among the people of Tamil Nadu is the same as that seen among devotees in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The same feeling exists from the Northeast to Maharashtra and Gujarat. Jyotirlingas of Shiva strengthen India’s cultural unity from north to south and east to west."

CM Yogi stated, "Lord Shiva is the deity of public welfare. For the welfare of people, He even takes poison upon Himself. He dispels negative forces and, by setting aside society's distortions, paves the way for public welfare. This is the greatest wealth of Sanatan Dharma. Sacred kathas should be widely publicized and society should connect with such events. The positive energy received from these provides strength to both society and the nation."

He added, "Sanatan Dharma has not limited dharma merely to a way of worship, but has accepted it as the life force of society, duty of the individual and the motivating force of the nation. During the medieval period, due to political weakness, the country faced foreign invaders. India’s religious places and faith were attacked, but the spiritual stream emerging from the Vyas Peeths did not allow social and cultural unity to weaken."

Referring to Goswami Tulsidas, CM Yogi stated, "During the medieval period, he worked to unite society and awaken its consciousness through the Ram Katha. He was offered a proposal to become one of the Navratnas in Akbar’s court, but he made it clear that his only king was Ram. During that difficult period, the proclamation of ‘Raja Ramchandra Ki Jai’ through Ramleelas and Ram Katha was a clarion call that awakened society's consciousness. Vyas Peeths have, in every era, provided new inspiration to society and strengthened the foundation for the nation’s advancement."

Referring to UP’s spiritual heritage, CM Yogi stated, "When we speak of maryada in life, we look towards Ayodhya. When we discuss consciousness, we look to Kashi; when it comes to devotion, we look to Mathura-Vrindavan; and when we discuss harmony, we look to Prayagraj. The lands of Naimisharanya and Shukteerth carried forward, thousands of years ago, that tradition of knowledge which the sages preserved through the Puranas for the generations to come."

CM Yogi thanked Cabinet Minister Manoj Pandey and his family for organizing the katha. He stated, "People of Unchahar are fortunate that they have elected such a public representative who, along with preserving the heritage of the region, is also taking development forward. Here, the journey of both heritage and development is progressing together and this journey will continue to move forward."

CM Yogi extended his best wishes to Katha Vyas Pandit Pradeep Mishra and the devotees present and stated, "May everyone embrace the essence of Shiv Mahapuran Katha and make their life and birth blessed." He concluded his address with the chants of "Namah Parvati Pataye, Har-Har Mahadev."