'90 Per Cent Of All Criminal Activities In UP Relate To Samajwadi Party': Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar

Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar | X @@ians_india

Lucknow: Expressing his view on Vishal Yadav’s murder on Friday in Jaunpur, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar said around 90 per cent of all criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh somehow or the other related to the Samajwadi Party. The aggrieved have lodged FIR against an MLA of Jaunpur. Suitable action will be taken against the accused. Action taken against criminals in such cases becomes an example and acts as a deterrent in future. This would continue till the aggrieved party is fully satisfied.

On September 11, Vishal Yadav alias Bichchi, a resident of Tiwaripur was returning from a salon after having a haircut when assailants laced with batons and iron rods attacked him and beat him to death. Angry members of his family took his corpse to the Jaunpur-Mirzapur highway and created ruckus while blocking traffic on the highway. Vishal’s mother Malti Devi and her family held Samajwadi Party MLA Lucky Yadav responsible and accused him of giving shelter to the assailants. An FIR has been lodged in the matter against 28 known and 50 unknown people. Vishal used to drive a trailer in Gujarat for livelihood and support his family.