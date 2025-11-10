'Indian Oil & Gas Companies Seeking

File Image |

Central Africa(Angola): Indian oil and gas companies are desirous of entering into a "long-term" purchase contract with Angola to meet the country's energy requirements as they also wish to invest in petroleum refining and exploration of critical and rare earth minerals in the African country, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday.Murmu kicked off her four-day state visit to the nation with a delegation-level meeting with the Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco at the Presidential Palace here.

#WATCH | Luanda, Angola: President Droupadi Murmu says, "Angola plays a vital role in India's energy security. India is a major buyer of Angola's oil and gas. Our oil and gas companies are interested in entering into long-term purchase contracts with Angola. Additionally, Indian… pic.twitter.com/Dnenp3QeJ4 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

She said Indian companies were also "interested" in opportunities related to the exploration of critical and rare earth minerals, fertiliser production and diamond processing.The two countries also exchanged multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) aimed to strengthen bilateral ties on subjects like fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources during the first day of the President's official engagements in the African country.

The President is on a four-day state visit to the country between November 8-11. This is the first visit by an Indian president to Angola."Angola's role in India's energy security is very important. India is a major buyer of Angola's oil and gas."Our oil and gas companies are desirous of entering into a long-term purchase contract with Angola," Murmu said during the talks.

She also said these companies in the energy sector were also desirous of "investing" in Angola's onshore and offshore upstream projects.The President underlined that India was a "leading" nation in petroleum refining and that it is interested in various refinery projects of Angola.She said Indian companies were also "interested" in fertiliser and urea manufacturing projects in the African country, as this will not only meet the local need but also enhance the chances of export of these projects.

"Angola is amongst the prominent diamond-producing countries of the world, and India is a leader in diamond cutting and polishing."We can use our respective strengths in this domain for mutual benefit," she said during the meeting that was attended by top officials from both countries.Going further, Murmu said Indian companies were "capable of" exploration of critical and rare earth minerals as she stressed that this cooperation can also be extended to electric vehicles, semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence partnership.

Speaking about defence collaboration, Murmu said India was a "trusted" defence equipment exporter and "we are ready to fulfil Angola's defence-related requirements." She recalled that during the Angolan President's visit to India in May this year, India had extended a defence 'line of credit' for the country, which will see "quick implementation." Calling India the "pharmacy of the world", the President said India was ready to support Angola in various medical sector requirements like medicines, vaccines, health infrastructure, paramedical training, etc.

India, she said, was ready to help the country in increasing its agricultural productivity by providing the services of its experts and quality seeds.If the required encouragement is there, Indian companies can invest in Angola's contract farming sector through a "long-term land lease" system, she said.The President also extended India's help for creating a better transport and road infrastructure in Angola, as she said the high-speed 'Vande Bharat' trains can also be delivered to the country.

Murmu said India expects Angola's "continued support" for reforms at the UN Security Council to make it "more effective." She added that the Indian community in Angola acted like a "cultural and economic bridge" that works to strengthen the ties between the two nations as they celebrate 40 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace here by President Laurenco, starting with a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial guard of honour.Murmu said the partnership between India and Angola was built on "mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for the prosperity of our peoples." She thanked the Angolan people and the government for hosting her delegation in their country and also for inviting her to attend the 50th anniversary of their independence on November 11.

"MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources, and on cooperation in consular matters were exchanged on the occasion," an official statement said.Murmu is scheduled to address the Angolan National Assembly on Monday. After finishing the Angola visit, she will travel to Botswana for the second leg of her state visit between November 11-13.

