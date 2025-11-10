 Andhra Pradesh’s Revenue Deficit Crosses 140% Of The Budget Estimate, Reaching ₹46,652.41 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAndhra Pradesh’s Revenue Deficit Crosses 140% Of The Budget Estimate, Reaching ₹46,652.41 Crore

Andhra Pradesh’s Revenue Deficit Crosses 140% Of The Budget Estimate, Reaching ₹46,652.41 Crore

According to the latest statistics released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for the April–September period stood at Rs 62,213.17 crore, about 78 per cent of the projected Rs 79,926.90 crore for the 2024–25 financial year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s revenue deficit has already crossed 140 per cent of the budget estimate, reaching Rs 46,652.41 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal against the projected Rs 33,186 crore for the entire year.

File Image

File Image |

The figures indicate that the state may have to rely heavily on borrowings or Central government assistance to manage its finances.According to the latest statistics released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for the April–September period stood at Rs 62,213.17 crore, about 78 per cent of the projected Rs 79,926.90 crore for the 2024–25 financial year.

However, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 24,821.18 crore in the first half of the year, representing 43.18 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 57,477.15 crore for the full year.Of the total estimated revenue receipts of Rs 2,97,929.16 crore for 2024–25, the state achieved 46 per cent, or Rs 1,37,319.53 crore, including Rs 63,052.19 crore from borrowings and other liabilities during the six-month period.The state has also spent Rs 11,715.09 crore on capital expenditure during the first half of the fiscal, the CAG data showed.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Gold & Silver Prices Rise, Driven By Positive Global Cues & Possibility Of US Federal Reserve Lowering Interest Rates
Gold & Silver Prices Rise, Driven By Positive Global Cues & Possibility Of US Federal Reserve Lowering Interest Rates
OpenAI's Sam Altman Gets Legal Notice While Onstage At SFGATE Event | Watch
OpenAI's Sam Altman Gets Legal Notice While Onstage At SFGATE Event | Watch
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Process Closes Today; Details Here
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Process Closes Today; Details Here
'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal
'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Prices Rise, Driven By Positive Global Cues & Possibility Of US Federal Reserve...

Gold & Silver Prices Rise, Driven By Positive Global Cues & Possibility Of US Federal Reserve...

'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal

'Urban Mobility Planning In Tier 2 & 3 Cities Must Begin Today': Union Minister Manohar Lal

Lenskart IPO Listing: Lenskart Shares Make Subdued Market Debut, List Nearly 3% Below Issue Price

Lenskart IPO Listing: Lenskart Shares Make Subdued Market Debut, List Nearly 3% Below Issue Price

Andhra Pradesh’s Revenue Deficit Crosses 140% Of The Budget Estimate, Reaching ₹46,652.41 Crore

Andhra Pradesh’s Revenue Deficit Crosses 140% Of The Budget Estimate, Reaching ₹46,652.41 Crore

Sugar Stocks Rally As Export Quota Raised To 1.5 MT, Molasses Duty Removal Fuels Market Surge

Sugar Stocks Rally As Export Quota Raised To 1.5 MT, Molasses Duty Removal Fuels Market Surge