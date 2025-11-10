 Fell Victim To A Financial Scam? Here’s How RBI’s Sachet Portal Can Help You Fight Back
With rising digital transactions and increasing cyber frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the Sachet Portal—an online platform for citizens to report fraudulent investment schemes and illegal financial entities.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Digital transactions on the rise, but so are frauds. |

Mumbai: As India witnesses a rapid surge in digital payments lately, and with that, financial and cyber frauds are on the rise too. People keep getting trapped by fake investment offers, online scams, and shady financial operations. Honestly, with limited digital know-how and cybercriminals getting smarter every day, you really have to stay on your toes. That’s why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set up the Sachet Portal — an official platform to help anyone who’s been scammed or cheated.

So, what’s the Sachet Portal? In short, it’s a place where you can file complaints online against companies running unauthorized or fake investment schemes, illegal deposit-taking, unregistered chit funds, or anything else fishy in the financial world. If a company tricked you with promises of crazy-high returns or misused public money, you can report them here. Your complaint goes straight to the right authority for action.

How do you file a complaint?

Just head to the Sachet Portal and hit the 'File a Complaint' tab. Fill in details about the company, the scheme or investment, and how to contact you. Once you send it off, the system forwards your complaint to the right regulator — like SEBI, IRDAI, the state government, or even the police. You’ll get a reference number to keep track of your case.

Not sure who the right regulator is? Click on 'Can’t find regulator,' and the RBI’s State Level Coordination Committee team will make sure your complaint lands where it should. Make sure you give a working mobile number, since you’ll get SMS updates as your complaint moves along.

Other ways to report fraud

The Sachet Portal isn’t your only option. If you’re the victim of online or cyber fraud, you can call the toll-free helpline at 1930, file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, or use the Department of Telecommunications’ Chakshu Portal. At the end of the day, double-check any financial scheme before you invest, keep your personal info safe, and stay alert.

