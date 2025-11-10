'Maharashtra Emerges As India's True

File Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as India's true "startup capital", boasting the highest number of registered startups in the country, with nearly 45 per cent of them led by women, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Innovation Mahakumbh 2025' at SNDT Women's University campus in Juhu here, he said women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra are set to play a key role in achieving India's target of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

"It is a matter of pride that Maharashtra has the highest number of registered startups in India and 45 per cent of these are led by women. The state's youth and women entrepreneurs will play a crucial role in driving India's growth," Fadnavis said.The chief minister said every idea emerging in the minds of young people represents innovation, and in the era of startups, everyone has the opportunity to become an entrepreneur.

The state government has formulated a policy to encourage new entrepreneurs, he said, adding that both the government and universities are working together to help young innovators realise their dreams.

"Modern innovation is not just about creating new products but also about making life easier. When an idea transforms into market reality, it propels the economy. Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are accelerating new ideas. Startup India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India is poised to rise to the second spot soon," he said.

Recalling the legacy of social reformer Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve, who founded the women's university in 1916 when women in Britain were yet to get voting rights, Fadnavis said this foresight has paved the way for a new era of women's empowerment and innovation in Maharashtra.At the event, innovations developed by women entrepreneurs were showcased.

Fadnavis visited the exhibition, interacted with innovators, and felicitated the top three startup ideas in the fields of healthcare, agriculture and transport management. He also inaugurated a pre-incubation centre on the campus.State Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha said Maharashtra is rapidly progressing in the fields of education and innovation.He expressed that the state will soon rank first nationwide.He also assured continued government support for SNDT University and highlighted the vital contribution of women entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.