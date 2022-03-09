Indian Oil felicitates Soma Ghosh on Women's Day

Indian Oil Corporation invited Dr. Soma Ghosh, Padma Shri, as the Special Guest of Honour on the occasion of Women's Day celebration. The celebration was graced by V Satish Kumar, Director Marketing of IOC and his wife, Mrs. Geetha Lakshmi, Dr. Indira Parikh, Former Professor & Dean of IIM-A & other eminent guests.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji had appointed Dr. Ghosh as the Ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padho Abhiyan in 2018. Ever since, Dr. Ghosh has been speaking and singing for this noble cause with students of schools and colleges across the country.

Dr. Ghosh, who is the adopted daughter of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan and the daughter-in-law of the legendary writer, Screenplay writer Navendu Ghosh, spoke about the highlights of her life and the turning points she experienced in her life's journey in Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:19 PM IST