Indian Navy to get missile that killed Al Qaeda chief as part of $300 million deal

From offshore patrol vessel to missile vessels and BrahMos missiles, orders by the Ministry of Defence had a lot of firepower in store for the Indian Navy. A part of defence deals worth Rs 37,600 crore with local manufacturers, the contracts are also expected to boost Make in India.

At the same time, the Indian defence ministry is close to sealing a deal worth $300 million, to equip Indian Navy's choppers with American weapons.

Advanced weaponry for imported choppers

The Hellfire missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes, will add strike capability to 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters, which were also leased from the US in 2020.

The choppers leased for $2 billion, will be able to carry out operations once they are armed with advanced weaponry.

The deal is reportedly in advanced stages as the Ministry of Defence is holding negotiations to complete it under Foreign Military Sales.

What will the navy get?

Apart from the Mark 54 torpedoes that US surface ships and helicopters use, Indian Navy will also get Hellfire missiles that killed the likes of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin, were secured by Indian government in a Rs 16,000-crore deal with US counterparts, through a fast-track procedure, two years back.

Set to replace Sea King helicopters, these choppers can operate from aircraft crarriers, cruisers,