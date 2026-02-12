Indian Hotels Q3 Profit Soars 206% QoQ To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Grows 22% YoY To ₹1,875 Crore

Indian Hotels Company Limited | File Photo

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) reported a 205.8% sequential increase in consolidated net profit to ₹526 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹172 crore in Q2, as travel demand surged during the festive and holiday season. Revenue from operations rose 21.7% YoY to ₹1,875 crore, driven by strong growth across leisure and business travel segments. Profit also climbed 37.4% over ₹383 crore in Q3 FY25.

Seasonal Demand Powers Strong Earnings

Total income rose to ₹1,966 crore, up from ₹1,440 crore in Q2 and ₹1,624 crore in Q3 FY25. Expenses increased modestly by 12.3% QoQ to ₹1,306 crore. The sharp expansion in profit was aided by operating leverage and better cost controls. EBIT margins expanded meaningfully, reflecting strong occupancy and higher average room rates during the peak season. IHCL’s Basic EPS surged to ₹3.71 from ₹1.22 in Q2.

Sequential Performance Strengthens Sharply

Compared to Q2, the company added ₹539 crore in revenue and ₹354 crore in profit. The 40.3% QoQ revenue jump highlights seasonal strength, with December quarter being the best for hotel players. Operating efficiency also improved as expenses grew only moderately in comparison. Diluted EPS rose to ₹3.66 from ₹1.21, with net profit margin touching 28.1%, among the highest for IHCL in recent years.

Nine-Month Snapshot Indicates Momentum

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, IHCL reported ₹4,692 crore in revenue, up 17.3% YoY, while net profit increased by 30.6% to ₹929 crore. These figures reflect sustained demand recovery in both domestic and international markets. The company has not declared a dividend for the quarter. With operational performance improving and cost base stabilizing, IHCL remains on a strong growth path.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.