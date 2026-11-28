Indian Aviation | File

Mumbai: India's aviation industry is staring at mounting financial losses in FY2027 as elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, weakening passenger demand and disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict continue to squeeze airline profitability.

According to rating agency ICRA, the domestic aviation industry is projected to register a net loss of ₹40,000-42,000 crore in FY27, significantly higher than its earlier estimate of ₹36,000-38,000 crore.

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Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Declines

India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 5.2% year-on-year to 132.9 lakh in October 2026. However, festive-season travel supported a sequential recovery of 12.5%. Airline capacity deployment contracted 5.8% annually but increased 12.7% compared with September.

The passenger load factor of domestic airlines slipped to 80.4% in October, against 81.4% in the corresponding period last year. During April-October FY27, domestic passenger traffic reached 919.1 lakh, registering a 2.4% annual decline.

International Travel Faces Severe Disruptions

International passenger traffic for Indian airlines contracted 18.4% year-on-year during April-October 2026, primarily due to airspace restrictions and operational disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. International passenger volumes stood at 26.1 lakh in October, declining 12.7% annually despite a sequential improvement of 4.2%.

ICRA Cuts Aviation Growth Forecast

ICRA has maintained a negative outlook on India's aviation sector, citing deteriorating operating margins and growing financial pressures. The rating agency expects domestic passenger traffic to decline by 1-3% in FY27, against its earlier projection of 3-6% growth.

International passenger traffic is also expected to contract by 10-13%, compared with the previously estimated decline of 3-6%.

Rising Fuel Costs Squeeze Airline Margins

Elevated ATF prices remain a major challenge for Indian airlines, particularly as carriers struggle to fully pass additional operating costs on to passengers through higher airfares. A weaker rupee and rising aircraft lease rentals amid continued fleet expansion are further increasing financial pressure.

The widening imbalance between operating costs and passenger revenues could keep airline profitability under stress, making FY27 another challenging year for India's aviation industry.

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