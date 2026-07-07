Aviation Industry Turns To AI And Digital Technology To Handle 10 Billion Passengers Without Doubling Infrastructure: Claims SITA Impact Report 2025 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The global aviation industry is preparing to move about 10 billion passengers annually by 2025 without doubling the number of airports, the fleet, or the people standing at the borders, SITA’s Impact Report 2025 highlighted. The report claimed that the industry is closing the gap by focusing on software upgradation rather than infrastructure expansion.

Technology drives aviation capacity

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the industry will carry 8 billion passengers a year within 20 to 25 years, heading towards 10 billion by 2050. Multinational aviation information technology company SITA's Impact Report 2025, drawn from a year of work with airlines, airports, governments and travel partners worldwide, claims that technology is becoming the principal way the industry adds capacity, manages disruption and reduces its environmental footprint.

Digital borders and biometrics

According to the report, some of the most visible changes are at the border. It highlighted that in Singapore, residents now move through immigration in 10 seconds with no passport required, using face and iris biometrics, in what is the world's first passport-less border clearance.

In Aruba, pre-cleared passengers complete border processing on arrival in as little as eight seconds, 78% faster than before, by combining digital travel credentials with biometric checks. Behind these visible shifts, more than 271 million travellers a year now receive a risk assessment supported by SITA before they arrive, most completed in under four seconds.

AI transforms airline operations

The SITA report noted that AI is also moving in the same direction, from trials to live operations.

SITA OptiFlight uses machine learning and digital twin modelling to recommend fuel-efficient climb and cruise profiles for pilots. In 2025, it processed 2.9 million flights for 59 airline customers, saving 1.27 lakh tons of fuel and the equivalent of 4.03 lakh tons of CO₂.

At Toronto Pearson and Abu Dhabi Airports, AI-driven Total Airport Management tools are recovering minutes per turnaround, gains that compound across the day. At Thai Airways, AI-driven routing in SITA WorldTracer Auto Reflight automatically rebooks mishandled bags onto the next viable flight, cutting reconciliation from three minutes to one second.

Technology improves resilience

The same technology that scales capacity makes the network more resilient when a disruption hits.

In a 2025 proof of concept at France's Reims Control Centre, air navigation service provider DSNA gave controllers the same live weather picture that pilots and dispatchers already use, cutting weather-driven delays by up to 65% and saving up to 1.05 lakh delay minutes over 21 days of weather-affected operations.

When last year's CrowdStrike outage disrupted airline systems globally, more than 460 flights kept running on SITA Maestro DCS. At Hajj 2025, SITA's around-the-clock operational support and automated incident management kept airline and airport systems running with zero downtime and zero major incidents.

Passenger experience and sustainability

SITA claimed that across the rest of the journey, the industry is moving in a similar direction.

Lost luggage has fallen sharply for airlines participating in SITA's partnership with Apple, now joined by Google, for bags equipped with an Apple AirTag. The number of truly lost bags fell by 90% when location sharing was used through SITA WorldTracer.

In Europe, Frankfurt Airport's new Terminal 3, designed to handle up to 19 million passengers a year in its initial phase, was delivered around a digital-first common-use design developed with SITA and CCM.

SITA reports financial growth

The strong customer relationships set out across the report were also reflected in SITA's financial performance.

Revenue grew 7% to US$1.71 billion in 2025, the fourth consecutive year of 7 to 8% growth, with continued R&D investment, the strategic acquisition of airport interior design leader CCM, and multimillion-dollar co-innovation with over 30 customers through SITA Labs.

On its own sustainability, SITA cut emissions by 1.3% year on year, taking total reductions to 32% against a 2019 base year. SITA now sources 90% renewable electricity across its offices worldwide.

SITA's CEO David Lavorel said that the shift to move twice as many travellers without doubling the infrastructure is already underway.

"Airports are scaling capacity within the buildings they already have, avoiding the cost and timelines of new construction. Governments are clearing borders before passengers ever reach a queue or an officer's booth. AI is moving out of pilot programs and into the operations rooms where flights are run. None of this is one company's achievement. It is a shared tech transformation, where airlines, airports, governments and partners are powering the future of air transport together.”

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