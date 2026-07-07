Khaki’s Compassion Amid Floods: Bhiwandi Cop Carries Child, Leads Rescue Of 85 Residents | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In the midst of relentless monsoon rains that have battered Mumbai and Thane district over the past few days, a moving story of courage, compassion and selfless service has emerged from flood-hit Bhiwandi. A photograph of Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Giri carrying a small child on his shoulders through waist-deep floodwaters has captured the attention of social media, becoming a powerful symbol of the human side of the police force. Behind that image lies a remarkable rescue operation in which the Padgha Police saved 85 stranded residents from the inundated Ganesh Nagar area.

Floodwaters trap residents

Continuous heavy rainfall caused floodwaters to enter houses across Ganesh Nagar, located under the jurisdiction of Padgha Police Station, leaving dozens of families trapped with little hope of escaping on their own.

As the water level continued to rise, panic spread through the locality, particularly among children, women and elderly residents.

Police launch rescue operation

Acting swiftly on receiving information about the situation, Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Giri immediately led his team to the affected area. Despite strong currents, waist-deep water and extremely challenging conditions, the police personnel launched a large-scale rescue operation without wasting a single moment.

Moving from one flooded house to another, the team carefully evacuated stranded residents, ensuring that children and senior citizens were given priority. The operation demanded patience, physical endurance and immense courage as officers navigated submerged lanes while carrying people to safety.

85 people rescued safely

Among those rescued were Joshna Salunkhe (60), Devika Pawar (4), Ashwini Pawar (25) and Santosh Pawar (28), who were safely evacuated along with several other residents. Thanks to the timely intervention of the police, all 85 people were rescued without any loss of life or serious injury.

The defining moment of the rescue came when Inspector Pankaj Giri lifted a young child onto his shoulders and carefully walked through the floodwaters to reach safer ground.

The heart-touching image quickly spread across social media platforms, earning widespread praise from citizens who hailed the officer's dedication and humanity. For many, the photograph reflected a reality often overlooked — that behind the uniform is a human being willing to risk his own life to save others.

Public praises police efforts

Residents expressed gratitude to the Padgha Police, saying the team's prompt response prevented what could have turned into a major tragedy.

The rescue operation has also drawn appreciation for the professionalism, coordination and commitment displayed by every member of the police team during the emergency.

As heavy rains continue to affect several parts of Thane district, the Padgha Police's efforts stand as an inspiring example of public service at its finest.

The operation not only saved 85 precious lives but also reinforced the faith that in times of disaster, the police are not merely guardians of law and order — they are often the first to extend a helping hand, offering hope when people need it the most.

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