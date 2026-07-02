Mumbai Rains: Dahisar Police Saves Man From Drain Amid Flooding; Dramatic Rescue Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: Amid heavy monsoon rains lashing Mumbai, Dahisar Police rescued a man who accidentally fell into a drain and got trapped near a fast-flowing water channel. A video of the dramatic rescue operation was shared by Mumbai Police on Thursday, showing police personnel and locals pulling the man to safety.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident came to light after the police control room received information about a man trapped inside a drain in Dahisar. A team from Dahisar Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

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Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue By Mumbai Police

In the viral video shared by Mumbai Police, two policemen along with local residents can be seen pulling the man out of the open drain using ropes and physical support. Other officers and locals later helped the visibly shaken man stand up after he was rescued. A police vehicle was also seen stationed near the spot during the operation.

Sharing details of the incident on X, Mumbai Police said the victim was trapped near a fast-flowing portion of the drain. Officials stated that the rescue team displayed quick response and presence of mind by cutting through an iron mesh to reach the man and safely pull him out.

Police further said the man sustained injuries and was immediately provided medical attention after the rescue. Authorities later traced his relatives and reunited him with his family. The rescue operation comes as Mumbai continues to witness intense monsoon showers leading to waterlogging and rain-related incidents across the city.

2 Deaths Reported So Far In Mumbai Due To Rains

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man died late Tuesday night after a portion of a balcony from a MHADA cessed building collapsed at Walkeshwar in South Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. The deceased was identified as Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar, who was declared brought dead at JJ Hospital.

In another tragic incident earlier this week, an 11-year-old schoolboy lost his life after a tree collapsed on a school bus carrying 13 children. Four others sustained injuries in the mishap and are currently reported to be in stable condition. Preliminary findings suggest the tree may have weakened due to road concretisation work before it uprooted during heavy rains.

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