'Why Should Airlines Exploit Desperate Families?': Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari Writes To PM Modi, Demands Cap On Rising Airfares |

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a steep rise in airfares and urging the Centre to cap ticket prices and curb "arbitrary" fare hikes by airlines.

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In his letter to the prime minister, Ansari recounted the plight of a Jharkhand woman who was unable to shell out an exorbitant amount on airfare to visit her ailing husband, who was undergoing treatment in Chandigarh for a kidney ailment.

"I was travelling to Delhi from Ranchi to attend an event organised by the Jharkhand Cabinet at the Bharat Mandapam. I was shocked to see that the fare from Ranchi to Delhi was around Rs 31,000. The Jharkhand government will cover my travel expenses, but what about that middle-class family for whom even raising such a large sum is difficult?" he wrote in the letter.

The minister said a sight at the airport left him deeply pained.

"A woman was crying, seeing the steep fare. Upon inquiry, it was learnt that her husband is battling a serious kidney ailment in Chandigarh. His condition is extremely critical. He had expressed a final wish: to see his wife one last time," Ansari mentioned in the letter.

The minister said he arranged for her ticket so that she could reach her husband.

"At a time when a family needs the support of others the most, why should airline companies take advantage of their desperate situation and charge exorbitant fares?" Ansari questioned.

He demanded special concessional ticket prices for patients and their accompanying family members in emergencies.

"Prime Minister, I earnestly urge you to issue strict instructions to the minister of civil aviation immediately and establish a set of regulations regarding airfares. A maximum limit should be set for airfares."

"There should be controls on the sudden and arbitrary fare hikes by airline companies. Transparency in fare determination must be ensured, and strict action should be taken against the arbitrary practices of companies," Ansari mentioned in the letter.

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