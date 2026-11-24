AICWA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Ban On Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India | Instagram

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the Indian release of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir and other Pakistani actors. The association has also demanded that the government introduce a permanent law banning Pakistani entertainment content across Indian television, cinema and OTT platforms, citing national security concerns.

The controversy comes ahead of the series' scheduled December 4, 2026 release. While Netflix has not issued an official confirmation regarding the show's availability for Indian subscribers, the series is listed on Netflix India with the December 4 release date.

AICWA Seeks Ban Pakistani Series Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo In India

In its letter to the Prime Minister, AICWA expressed strong opposition to the streaming of Pakistani content in India. The association stated that several Pakistani artists had allegedly spoken against India during periods of heightened tensions between the two countries. The letter also described them as "people of a terrorist country" and questioned the release of Pakistani entertainment content in India.

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Reference To Government Advisory

Referring to the Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attacks, AICWA recalled its earlier decision to prohibit Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. It also cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, asking OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including films, web series, songs and podcasts.

Appeal To Netflix And OTT platforms

The association has also appealed directly to Netflix India and other OTT platforms not to stream Pakistani films, series, songs, podcasts or any other entertainment content in the country. It has urged the platforms to publicly clarify their position through social media statements.

Concluding its letter, AICWA expressed confidence in the Prime Minister's leadership and stated: "Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First."