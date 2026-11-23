Ali Zafar On Backlash Against Pakistani Artistes In India After Pulwama Attack | Instagram

Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar has opened up about the backlash faced by Pakistani artistes in India following the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which led to renewed restrictions on Pakistani artists and technicians working in the Indian entertainment industry. Reflecting on the ban and the criticism surrounding it, Ali said he was not particularly disappointed, as he had always been aware that his identity as a Pakistani could affect his professional opportunities in India.

Ali Zafar On Backlash Against Pakistani Artistes In India After Pulwama Attack

Speaking on Waseem Abbas' podcast, Ali recalled how news channels played clips of him, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan during the Pulwama attack coverage. "For one week, bada news channels ki headlines during Pulwama attacks mein—meri, Fawad aur Mahira ki clips rotate kar rahe the ki, dekhiye yeh. But negativity ko ignore karna hoga. It will pass," he said.

Ali Zafar On Ban In India

Talking about the impact of the ban on his career, Ali revealed that he had mentally prepared himself for such a possibility. He explained that while working in India, he was always conscious of the fact that he was a Pakistani artiste and that circumstances could change at any time.

"I was always thinking that I am a Pakistani. This thing exists today; it may not exist tomorrow. I have to work here, and this is where I made my name. So, I was mentally prepared for all this. Especially when the government changed and its ideology changed, I was ready for that to happen, and it happened. I don't get disappointed. It was a chapter in my life," he said.

Ali Zafar Hopes For Better India-Pakistan Cultural Ties

Ali also expressed hope that cultural and artistic exchanges between India and Pakistan could eventually improve relations between the two countries. He pointed out that the resources and energy spent on conflict could instead be channelled towards creativity and artistic collaboration.

However, he acknowledged that national security and public safety must remain a priority, adding that no compromise could be made on these matters.

"I think everything takes its own time," he said, reflecting on the possibility of better cultural ties between the neighbouring countries.

Ali Zafar's Last Hindi Movie

Ali Zafar's last Bollywood film was Dear Zindagi, released in 2016, alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead.

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