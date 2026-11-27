Viksit Bharat Dream |

Mumbai: India’s capital markets are expected to play a pivotal role in financing the country’s transition towards a developed economy by 2047, with greater market depth, liquidity and institutional participation emerging as critical priorities, according to an ICRA-ASSOCHAM report released on Friday.

The report highlighted the need for a more inclusive financial ecosystem capable of mobilising long-term investments and supporting sustainable economic growth.

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Capital Market Reforms

Regulatory initiatives undertaken by the government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have significantly improved market accessibility, transparency and investor confidence.

Digital onboarding, UPI-enabled public issues, simplified SME listing procedures and the expansion of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have strengthened India’s capital market ecosystem.

ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal attributed India’s economic progress to robust macroeconomic fundamentals, structural reforms, digital transformation and growing entrepreneurship.

Long-Term Investment Push

Strengthening the corporate bond market, improving corporate governance and mobilising capital for infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation will be essential to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The report also emphasised sustainable finance, technological innovation, cybersecurity, financial literacy and stronger investor protection mechanisms to encourage wider retail participation.

A balanced regulatory framework that supports innovation while maintaining market integrity could further strengthen India’s position within the global financial ecosystem.

Foreign Investment Outlook

The report noted that global bond yields, domestic interest rates and exchange rate stability would remain crucial factors influencing foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows into Indian markets.

Although India is expected to outperform other G20 economies and similarly rated emerging markets, geopolitical uncertainties and climate-related challenges could pose significant risks to economic growth.

Inflation Risks Persist

Prolonged tensions in West Asia could keep energy prices elevated, while El Nino-related disruptions may intensify food inflation. These factors could weaken household consumption and moderate economic activity.

The report underlined that deeper capital markets, stronger governance and broader investor participation would be instrumental in strengthening India’s financial resilience and meeting its ambitious long-term development objectives.

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