SBI economists favour a 25-basis-point RBI rate hike in December, citing financial stability risks | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: SBI economists on Tuesday opined that “financial stability” concerns led them to cut their rate hike expectation to 0.25 per cent at the next RBI policy review from the earlier projection of 0.50 per cent.

A jumbo rate hike risks investment outflows, rupee instability and an impact on economic growth, they said in a report.

“The RBI should be mindfully cognisant about financial stability amidst the call for a jumbo rate hike of 0.50 per cent in the December policy,” the note said.

“A rate hike of 0.25 per cent should be enough given the inflation trajectory rather than recourse to a jumbo one that might unleash reverse causation of capital outflows, rupee instability and, of course, growth concerns,” it added.

SBI Economists Revise Rate Hike Forecast

It can be recalled that economists at SBI had estimated a 0.50 per cent rate hike in December, after the last policy review in October, when the six-member rate-setting panel hiked the key rates by 0.25 per cent and also shifted the policy stance to “calibrated tightening” from “neutral” earlier.

In an earlier report on November 12, State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department had revised its forecast for the RBI’s December monetary policy, expecting a 0.25 per cent rate hike instead of its earlier projection of 0.50 per cent. This was due to improved external conditions, a revival in foreign fund inflows and easing pressure on the rupee.

The October hike was the first such move in nearly four years, and the RBI had also signalled that further rate hikes could follow amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet between December 2 and December 4 to decide on the policy interest rate.

Fed Likely To Keep Rates Unchanged

On the global front, the SBI report said that the US Federal Reserve is likely to keep rates unchanged in the December policy.

Following the recent equity-market sell-off, expectations of a more aggressive 50-basis-point increase have largely receded, while the probability of the Fed maintaining rates has edged up to around 10 per cent, the report said.

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The sharp correction in equity markets and the possibility of a slowdown in economic activity could complicate the Fed’s policy decision. The yields on 10-year G-sec are witnessing a declining trend and are currently hovering around 4.96 per cent.

“We believe that the yields are likely to touch towards 4.75 per cent,” the SBI report said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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