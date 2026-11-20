Urban Company |

Mumbai: Urban Company Limited has successfully raised ₹2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), attracting strong interest from domestic mutual funds and global institutional investors. The fundraising will support the company's expansion plans, technology investments and growth of its InstaHelp services.

Urban Company QIP Details

The ₹2,500 crore QIP opened on November 16, 2026, and concluded on November 19, 2026. Following the closure, the company's Fund Raise Committee approved the allotment of 16,02,56,410 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

The fundraising attracted bids from more than 60 institutional investors, reflecting strong demand for Urban Company's equity shares. However, the final allotment was made to 33 investors.

Share Price And Discount

Urban Company fixed the QIP issue price at ₹156 per equity share, approximately 3.1% below the regulatory floor price of ₹161.03.

The discounted pricing helped the company attract institutional participation while securing fresh capital to strengthen its operations and pursue long-term growth opportunities.

Mutual Funds Lead Investment

Domestic mutual funds emerged as major participants, securing more than 50% of the total QIP allocation. A total of 13 mutual fund investors participated, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

International institutional investors, including Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Pictet, also participated in the fundraising exercise. The participation of domestic and overseas institutions highlights investor interest in Urban Company's technology-driven home services business.

Where Will ₹2,500 Crore Go?

Urban Company plans to deploy the net QIP proceeds across several strategic business initiatives. A significant portion will strengthen the supply ecosystem for InstaHelp by UC, alongside investments in brand marketing, technology infrastructure and professional training.

The company also intends to support research and development for its Native products and explore potential acquisition opportunities. The fresh capital is expected to help Urban Company expand its service capabilities, improve operational efficiency and strengthen its competitive position in India's growing home services market.

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