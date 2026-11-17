Urban Company |

Urban Company shares declined nearly 2% during Tuesday's intraday trading after the home services marketplace launched a ₹2,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise fresh capital.

The stock touched an intraday low of ₹168 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing a decline of 1.7%.

During the early trade, shares traded 0.19% lower at ₹171.34, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.27% to 25,358.55.

In an exchange filing, Urban Company said its board had approved the opening of the institutional placement on Nov 16, 2026.

The company fixed the floor price at ₹161.03 per equity share under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's applicable capital issuance regulations.

Urban Company intends to deploy the proposed fundraising proceeds across several business priorities.

The company has earmarked ₹600 crore for InstaHelp, its household cleaning and housekeeping services business.

Another ₹540 crore will support marketing initiatives, while ₹200 crore has been allocated towards technology development and cloud infrastructure.

The fundraising comes as Urban Company continues investing in business expansion despite mounting losses.

Urban Company's consolidated net loss widened to ₹182.48 crore during the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹59.33 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 41.4% to ₹537.29 crore from ₹380.03 crore. Sequentially, the loss increased from ₹92.12 crore in the April-June quarter, while revenue grew 1.7%.

The InstaHelp segment reported a quarterly loss of ₹173.12 crore, compared with ₹42.91 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, segment revenue increased to ₹20.54 crore from ₹1.43 crore.

The company's expansion spending and widening losses remain important factors for investors monitoring its financial performance.