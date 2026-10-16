Urban Company Q2 Revenue Jumps 41% To ₹537 Crore, Board Approves ₹2,500 Crore Fundraise

Urban Company |

Mumbai: Urban Company Limited announced on October 16, 2026, its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), showing a 41% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹537 crore. Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 39% YoY to ₹1,432 crore.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Orders delivered reached 15.1 million, a 103% YoY increase, while annual transacting users grew 35% YoY to nearly 10 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was ₹(144) crore, including a ₹(174) crore investment in InstaHelp.

Core Business Performance

Excluding InstaHelp, Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹30 crore, marking a 213% YoY increase. The company's core business generated ₹119 crore of Adjusted EBITDA over the past nine months.

Capital Raise and Liquidity

The board approved a capital raise of up to ₹2,500 crore, subject to shareholder approval. Urban Company closed the quarter with ₹1,901 crore in cash and treasury investments.

India Consumer Services (Excluding InstaHelp)

This segment's NTV grew 26.3% YoY to ₹963 crore. Adjusted EBITDA reached ₹34 crore, or 3.5% of NTV, an improvement of 110 basis points YoY. Annual transacting users for this segment grew 22.4% YoY to approximately 8.6 million.

International Business

International NTV increased 66% YoY to ₹267 crore, with net revenue up 82% YoY to ₹75 crore. Margins expanded by 190 basis points YoY to 2.0% of NTV.

Native Segment

Native NTV grew 35% YoY to ₹132 crore, and net revenue rose 40% YoY to ₹105 crore. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to (6.8)% of NTV from (9.0)% a year ago. The company received in-principle board approval to explore residential air conditioners as a new category under Native.

InstaHelp Performance

Fulfilled orders for InstaHelp grew 63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 6.2 million, and NTV increased 34% QoQ to ₹71 crore. The Adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved to ₹(279) from ₹(346) in Q1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.