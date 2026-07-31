Urban Company Reports ₹92.12 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 43.85%

Mumbai: Urban Company Limited on Friday announced a consolidated net loss of ₹92.12 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares with a consolidated net profit of ₹6.94 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹528.34 crore for the quarter, marking a 43.85 per cent increase from ₹367.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹566.17 crore, up from ₹398.49 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated expenses also rose to ₹639.88 crore, compared with ₹384.25 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was a loss of ₹0.60 per share, against an EPS of ₹0.05 per share in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items

The company reported an exceptional item of ₹5.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, which relates to the reclassification of accumulated Foreign Currency Translation Reserve due to the dissolution of its step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia for Information Technology.

Board Meeting

Urban Company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results at a meeting held on Friday, July 31, 2026. The meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:25 p.m.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.