Urban Company's Q4 Loss Skyrockets 57 Times To ₹161 Crore |

New Delhi: Home services provider Urban Company on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 161 crore in the Q4 FY26 as its rapid expansion of InstaHelp, the 10‑minute services arm, drove heavier losses from supply onboarding, and marketing for new trials.

The company lost about Rs 447 on every InstaHelp order it serviced during the quarter, about 17 per cent more than the Rs 381 loss per order it saw in the prior quarter, Founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal said in his annual shareholder letter.

The losses swelled 57 times in the quarter under review despite a 43 per cent jump in its Q4FY26 revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 426 crore compared to Rs 298 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The Net Transaction Value (NTV) excluding KSA (Saudi Arabia) was up 33 per cent year‑on‑year and net revenue (Ex‑KSA) grew 41 per cent, the company said. In the fourth quarter alone, consolidated NTV grew 42 per cent year‑on‑year, and adjusted EBITDA (excluding InstaHelp) grew nearly ninefold from Rs 12 crore to Rs 106 crore.

InstaHelp reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 119 crore in Q4FY26. The consolidated loss of Rs 161 crore is a sharp surge from Rs 2.8 crore loss a year earlier. The company said it ended FY26 with Rs 2,021 crore in cash and remains positioned to fund the current cash‑burn phase.

Urban company targets adjusted EBITDA break‑even by Q3FY28 and Rs 1,000 crore of surplus by FY31, the company said.

"InstaHelp remains our most significant long-term investment, and is scaling quickly. From near-zero at the start of FY26, we exited Q4 at roughly 2.7 million orders and Rs 40 Cr of NTV, with March alone crossing 1.1 million orders," the release said.

Losses will stay elevated in coming quarters as the company invests to cement leadership, it added.

“We expect InstaHelp burn to remain elevated over the next few quarters as we prioritise densification, broader micro-market coverage, and accelerated partner onboarding,” Bhal added.

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