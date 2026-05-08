Niva Bupa Q4 Profit Jumps 67% To ₹345 Crore As Premium Income Sees Strong Growth

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd | File Pic

New Delhi: Standalone health insurer Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Friday reported a 67 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 345 crore during the March quarter.

The health insurer had earned a net profit of Rs 206 crore during the same period of 2024-25.

The company's total income during the quarter rose to Rs 2,078 crore against Rs 1,565 crore in the year-ago period, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses during the period grew to Rs 1,795 crore from Rs 1,470 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gross written premium increased to Rs 2,880 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,079 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the solvency ratio declined to 2.49 as on March 31, 2026 from 3.03 at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

It further said the board has approved the elevation of Ankur Kharbanda (currently designated & serving as executive director and chief business officer) to the position of executive director and deputy chief executive officer effective May 8 based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Reflecting its focus on customer service and claims experience, the company reported a claim settlement ratio of 94.4 per cent for FY26, an improvement of 205 basis points over the previous year, Niva Bupa said in a statement.

The company continued to strengthen its position in the retail health segment, with market share improving to 10.1 per cent at the close of FY26, representing 76 basis points increase over FY25, it said.

"Our market share gains and improvement in claim settlement ratio reflect the trust customers place in us and our continued focus on delivering superior health insurance experiences," the company's MD and CEO Krishnan Ramachandran said.

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