PM Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the importance of challenging conventional thinking to unlock India's potential, expand opportunities and empower economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the country's first IIT, Modi said India's progress over the past 12 years demonstrated how overcoming existing limitations could help the nation realise its capabilities.

He reiterated India's commitment to exploring new possibilities by moving beyond traditional boundaries of thought.

The Prime Minister said his government had consistently worked towards removing barriers that restricted opportunities for the poor.

Taking aim at previous governments, Modi claimed that earlier pledges to eradicate poverty, including announcements from the Red Fort, had largely remained confined to paperwork.

Citing a World Bank report, he claimed that nearly 50 crore people had emerged from poverty over the past 12-13 years.

Modi attributed this achievement to a fundamental shift in the country's approach and mindset, emphasising the importance of challenging established limitations to drive national progress.

Reflecting on India's transformation over the decades, he highlighted the transition from bullock carts to bullet trains and from traditional postal communication to social media.

Highlighting West Bengal's historical significance, Modi described the state as a centre of intellectual activity and national movements.

He recalled that IIT Kharagpur occupied a site that had previously served as a detention camp for freedom fighters.

The Prime Minister encouraged students to learn from the experiences, ideas and sacrifices of those imprisoned there during India's freedom struggle, saying their legacy continued to inspire successive generations.

Acknowledging the institution's achievements during its 75-year journey, Modi underlined the importance of its academic and technological expertise in advancing India's development ambitions.

He said IIT Kharagpur's experience would contribute significantly to the country's innovation ecosystem as India pursued its vision of Viksit Bharat.

The institute's contributions to education, research and technological advancement, he added, would be instrumental in shaping the nation's future.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!