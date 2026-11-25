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New Delhi: India has allocated 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar for export to the United States under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) scheme for the American financial year 2027, according to a government notification.

The allocation provides Indian sugar exporters with an opportunity to access the American market at zero or concessional customs duties, supporting bilateral agricultural trade.

Sugar Export Allocation

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announced the allocation for the US financial year beginning October 1, 2026, and ending September 30, 2027.

The approved export quantity stands at 8,606 metric tonnes raw value (MTRV), a standard measurement used in international sugar and commodity trading to express quantities in raw sugar equivalent.

Concessional Duty Benefits

Under the Tariff Rate Quota mechanism, specified quantities of agricultural commodities can enter importing countries at preferential customs duty rates. The arrangement helps Indian sugar exporters remain competitive in the US market by reducing tariff-related costs on eligible shipments.

Imports exceeding the prescribed quota may attract higher customs duties, making preferential market access commercially significant for exporters.

Export Certification Process

The DGFT clarified that the Certificate of Origin, wherever required for preferential sugar exports to the United States, will be issued by the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in Mumbai. The certification will be based on recommendations from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) regarding eligible exporting entities and their respective quantities.

Exporters will need to comply with applicable documentation and regulatory requirements to benefit from the preferential trade arrangement.

Agricultural Trade Opportunities

The allocation comes amid evolving global sugar supply dynamics and changing international commodity prices. Preferential access to the American market could help Indian sugar producers diversify their overseas sales and explore additional revenue opportunities.

The actual commercial benefits for sugar exporters will depend on international sugar prices, logistics expenses, exchange rate movements and prevailing market conditions during the designated export period.

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