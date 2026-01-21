 Haryana Government Holds High-Level Meet To Boost Agricultural Trade & Cooperation With Tanzania, Focus On Farmers' Income
Updated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to promote trade and cooperation in the agricultural sector with Tanzania. The meeting involved discussions with traders and progressive farmers on the possibilities of increasing farmers' income through agricultural activities in Tanzania.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Haryana Foreign Cooperation and Civil Aviation Department, Amneet P Kumar, an official statement said here on Tuesday. Advisor to the Chief Minister (Foreign Cooperation Department), Pawan Choudhary, was also present during the meeting.

It was also decided during the meeting that clear responsibilities would be assigned to concerned departments and officers for conducting surveys, field studies, and other necessary activities to assess potential opportunities in Tanzania, so that the future action plan can be implemented effectively. Government-level coordination will be ensured to provide all possible support to traders and farmers in this regard, the statement said.

