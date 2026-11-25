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New Delhi: Indian corporate earnings registered their strongest growth in three years during the September quarter of FY27. However, the recovery remained uneven, with only 47% of companies exceeding profit expectations, according to a quarterly earnings review by HDFC Securities.

The brokerage's analysis of around 275 companies showed that aggregate revenue increased 25% year-on-year, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 29%, breaking out of the earlier growth range of 2–12%.

Earnings Recovery Remains Uneven

Despite robust corporate profitability, the proportion of companies surpassing earnings estimates declined from 57% in Q1 FY27 to 47% in Q2 FY27. Energy, metals, lending financials and power companies drove the aggregate earnings beat of 12.6%, while automobile companies fell short of profit expectations.

Lenders, energy and metal companies collectively accounted for 79% of overall earnings growth, highlighting the concentration of profitability across select sectors.

Rising Costs Pressure Margins

Higher input costs weighed on profit margins across consumer staples, cement, capital goods, infrastructure, automobiles and pharmaceutical companies. However, excluding commodity companies, aggregate revenue and net profit increased 20% each year-on-year.

After excluding both commodity companies and lenders, revenue growth stood at 21%, while profit increased 13%, reflecting healthy business performance beyond the leading sectors.

Mid-Cap Companies Lead Growth

Mid-cap companies outperformed other market capitalisation segments, recording earnings growth of 30.6%. Large-cap companies posted 29.6% growth, while small-cap companies registered a relatively modest 19.8% increase.

HDFC Securities highlighted earnings upgrades across lending financials, energy, metals, power, information technology and chemicals. Meanwhile, automobiles, insurance, cement, home improvement and real estate witnessed marginal earnings downgrades.

Crude Oil And Inflation Risks

The brokerage identified crude oil volatility, inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations as key risks to India's corporate earnings outlook. Escalating geopolitical tensions could potentially push crude oil prices beyond $100 per barrel, increasing operating expenses and squeezing corporate margins.

While the September quarter signals a significant improvement in India Inc's profitability, the sustainability of earnings growth will depend on broader sectoral participation, input cost stability and favourable macroeconomic conditions.

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