The Supreme Court dismissed Zuari Cement’s plea, leaving a Rs 26.40 crore award in force. | Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a special leave petition filed by Zuari Cement Ltd, leaving intact a Rs 26.40 crore arbitral award in favour of The India Cements Ltd. India Cements said it would now initiate proceedings to recover the amount along with applicable interest.

The Supreme Court passed its order on 18 November 2026. India Cements disclosed the outcome to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on 19 November under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing regulations.

A Marketing Dispute

The dispute arose from a marketing agreement dated 18 May 2002. An arbitral tribunal directed Sri Vishnu Cement Ltd, which subsequently merged with Zuari Cement, to pay India Cements Rs 26.40 crore along with applicable interest.

Court Battle

Zuari Cement challenged the award in the Madras High Court. A single judge ruled in its favour and set the award aside. India Cements then appealed to a division bench of the same court.

The division bench overturned the single judge’s ruling and upheld the tribunal’s award in favour of India Cements. Zuari Cement then filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the division bench’s judgement.

Award Stands

With the petition dismissed, the Madras High Court division bench’s ruling upholding the arbitral award remains in place. The exchange filing described the outcome of the petition without detailing the Supreme Court’s reasons for dismissing it.

Recovery Of Dues

India Cements said it would initiate appropriate proceedings against Zuari Cement to recover the awarded amount and applicable interest. The Rs 26.40 crore represents the amount awarded by the tribunal before interest. The company gave no figure for the interest component or the total amount it expects to recover.

The filing also gave no timetable for starting the recovery proceedings or receiving payment. India Cements listed the settlement disclosure as inapplicable in its exchange filing. The announced next step is to pursue recovery from Zuari Cement under the award upheld by the High Court.

Disclaimer: This report is based on India Cements’ stock exchange filing dated 19 November 2026 and is provided for informational purposes.

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