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Mumbai: India’s maritime logistics sector is poised for significant expansion, with container traffic across the country’s ports projected to reach 40 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by FY30, according to a government factsheet released on Saturday.

Container traffic recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between FY20 and FY26, reaching 25.7 million TEUs, reflecting growing demand for maritime infrastructure and international trade connectivity.

India’s Port Capacity Nearly Doubles

India has substantially strengthened its maritime infrastructure over the past decade. Cargo-handling capacity across major ports increased from 873 million tonnes per annum in FY15 to 1,728 million tonnes in FY26.

To accommodate rising container traffic, the government has approved the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu, adding an annual handling capacity of 2 million TEUs upon completion.

Kamarajar Port Expansion Gains Momentum

Spread across 111 acres, the proposed terminal will feature a 900-metre terminal length, a 30-metre berth width and a design draft of 18 metres. The facility will accommodate large container vessels measuring up to 400 metres in length and carrying up to 24,346 TEUs.

The expansion is expected to strengthen logistics connectivity across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, benefiting prominent industrial hubs such as Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, Hosur, Bengaluru, Sri City and Tirupati.

Rising Container Demand Drives Growth

Kamarajar Port’s existing container terminal, operational since March 2018, has an annual handling capacity of 0.8 million TEUs.

During FY26, the terminal handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs, achieving nearly 88% capacity utilisation. Its container traffic expanded at an annual rate of around 9.9% over five years.

Strong Financial Performance

Kamarajar Port Limited reported revenue of approximately ₹1,280 crore and profit before tax of ₹924 crore in FY26. The port’s overall cargo traffic registered a CAGR of 13.64% over five years, highlighting sustained demand.

The upcoming terminal is expected to enhance India’s maritime competitiveness, strengthen supply chains and support industrial growth across southern India.

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