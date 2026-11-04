IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Leave From Indore On Nov 28 For Dakshin Darshan Yatra; Will Cover Tirupati, Rameswaram And Four More Pilgrimage Destinations |

IRCTC South India Tour Package: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is operating a ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train for pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh. The train is scheduled to depart from Indore on November 28, 2026, for a ‘Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ (Southern Pilgrimage Tour), which includes visits to two Jyotirlingas.

Bharat Gaurav Train Route And Schedule

The train will pass through several stations in Madhya Pradesh, beginning from Indore. It will pass through Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Betul—as well as Nagpur, where passengers can board. This 12-day, 11-night journey will include visits to significant sites such as Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Mallikarjuna.

1. Tirupati is famous for the Sri Venkateswara Temple, located on Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it is one of India's most visited pilgrimage destinations.

Tirupati is famous for the Sri Venkateswara Temple |

2. Srikalahasti is home to the famous Srikalahasteeswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the Pancha Bhoota Sthalams and represents the element of air.

Srikalahasti is home to the famous Srikalahasteeswara Temple |

3. Rameswaram is an important Hindu pilgrimage destination in Tamil Nadu. The Ramanathaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key part of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

4. Madurai is known for the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple, dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. The temple is famous for its Dravidian architecture and intricately carved towers.

5. Kanyakumari is a major pilgrimage and tourist destination at the southern tip of India. The Bhagavathy Amman Temple is an important religious site, while the town is also known for the meeting point of three seas.

6. The Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is also one of the 18 Shakti Peethas, making it an important pilgrimage destination for devotees.

IRCTC Pilgrimage Tour Package For Bharat Gaurav Train Madhya Pradesh

The starting price of the IRCTC pilgrimage tour package is ₹21,750 per person for Economy Sleeper class. The fare for Standard 3 AC is ₹35,650, while Comfort 2 AC costs ₹47,000 per person. The package includes train travel, bus transportation, hotel accommodation, meals and travel insurance.