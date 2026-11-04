Over 700 Wushu Players Allegedly Charged ₹2,000 Each Despite Free Food And Stay Provision At State Championship In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Players participating in the 25th state-level Wushu Championship were allegedly charged Rs 2,000 each despite provisions for free food and accommodation, raising questions over the collection of money during the three-day event held at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal from September 6 to 8.

More than 700 players from across Madhya Pradesh took part in the championship organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

However, several players alleged that they were asked to pay the amount to participate, though an official communication issued by the MP Wushu Association had stated that food and accommodation would be provided free to them.

The sports department officials said that they were not aware of money being taken from the players. As for food and accommodation, they are free of cost in department programmes, officials added.

Players have questioned why they were asked to pay Rs 2,000 when the guidelines specified separate charges for late registration and other changes. They said that they were told that this was for food and accommodation specifically.

In another instance, an international Wushu champion was allegedly asked to pay Rs 4,500. Her case has further raised questions about the basis on which different amounts were allegedly demanded from participants.

Guidelines of the event

According to a letter issued by the association on August 21, the arrangements for food and accommodation were free.

Despite this, participants alleged that they were asked to deposit Rs 2,000 each. Some players also claimed that payments were collected through UPI transactions into an individual's personal account.

The competition guidelines prescribed specific charges only for late registrations and changes in entries.

As per the rules, an additional fee of Rs 300 per player was applicable for late entries or changes in names, weight categories or events. A late fee of Rs 500 was also prescribed for entries submitted after September 14.