Bhopal's Bhoj Wetland Ramsar Status Under Scrutiny Amid Encroachments, NGT Orders Wetland Mapping Across Three States | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continued inaction against encroachments over the last five years in the Bhoj Wetland could prompt a move to seek withdrawal of its Ramsar Site status, including that of Bhopal's iconic Upper Lake (Bhojtal).

Dr Subhash C Pandey, applicant in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) case and a member of the survey committee, told Free Press that if the encroachment situation is not resolved and concrete directions are not issued to protect the wetland, he may approach the tribunal seeking its removal from the Ramsar List.

The Upper Lake forms a major part of the Bhoj Wetland, which was designated a Ramsar Site of international importance in November 2002.

Pandey said the Ramsar Convention provides for the deletion or partial removal of a wetland from the Ramsar List under Article 4.2, including in cases involving urgent national interests. However, any such move would require consideration under the Convention's provisions.

Meanwhile, the NGT, after the hearing held on Oct 29, directed Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to undertake a comprehensive exercise to identify and document wetlands and finalise draft notifications within three months.

Hearing the original applications, the tribunal directed the chief secretaries of the three states to ensure compliance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

State Wetland Authorities have been asked to obtain proposals from departments responsible for wetlands and submit compliance reports within the stipulated period.

Khasra details and GIS mapping mandatory

The tribunal has specified that the wetland inventory must include names, geographical coordinates, districts, villages, wetland types, approximate areas, 'Khasra' numbers and details of whether they fall under the regulated category.

Authorities must also prepare GIS-based maps showing wetland boundaries and their zones of influence, supported by ground verification.

For each proposed wetland notification, authorities must document ecological characteristics, existing rights, land-use patterns and activities to be permitted, regulated or prohibited.

Development and encroachment under scrutiny

The NGT warned against activities that reduce water inflow, shrink inundation areas, damage natural shorelines, reduce water-holding capacity or affect biodiversity.

Draft notifications must specify prohibited, regulated and permitted activities and allow 60 days for public objections and suggestions.

The tribunal also directed authorities to establish continuous monitoring mechanisms involving local bodies to prevent encroachments and violations.

Kaliasot Dam report still pending

Separately, the NGT flagged the pending report concerning Kaliasot Dam and directed that it be finalised and submitted at the earliest. The matter will next be heard on Jan 7, 2027.