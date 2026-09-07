Seychelles Parliamentary Delegation Visits Mumbai Cruise Terminal To Explore Maritime Infrastructure And Tourism Potential | AI

Mumbai: A parliamentary delegation from Seychelles, led by National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta, visited the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on Monday as part of its official engagement in India under the bilateral parliamentary exchange programme.

Officials Showcase Passenger Facilities

The delegation was received by Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Deputy Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, along with senior officials of the port authority. The visiting members were taken on a tour of the terminal and briefed on its facilities and passenger-handling systems, including arrival and departure procedures.

Officials of the Mumbai Port Authority also presented an overview of Mumbai Port’s cruise infrastructure and its role in facilitating cruise tourism, passenger movement and maritime connectivity along India’s western coast.

Mumbai Marina Project Discussed

During the interaction, Titarmare briefed the delegation on the proposed Mumbai Marina Project, highlighting its potential to promote marine tourism and strengthen sailing and yacht-related infrastructure. The project is also envisaged to support harbour-linked services and public-oriented waterfront development.

The Seychelles delegation also expressed interest in the port authority’s sustainability and environmental initiatives. Officials explained measures being undertaken towards cleaner port operations, environmentally responsible harbour development and improvements in passenger infrastructure.

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, developed by the Mumbai Port Authority, is a key passenger facility supporting cruise operations in the city.

The Mumbai Port Authority also showcased the city’s maritime infrastructure and ongoing waterfront development initiatives to the international parliamentary delegation.

At the conclusion of the visit, Titarmare presented mementoes and shawls to the visiting delegation.

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