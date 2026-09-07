Mumbai Metro Line 5 Trial Run Preparations Gain Momentum As MMRDA Begins 25,000-Volt Overhead Wire Energisation | AI

Mumbai: Preparations for the trial run of Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) have entered a crucial stage, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated energising the overhead wires on a 12.6-km stretch with 25,000-volt power supply starting from September 7.

Power Supply Between Kapurbawdi And Dhamankar Naka

The power will be supplied on both the up and down lines between Kapurbawdi and Dhamankar Naka stations . The overhead lines serving the entry-exit and temporary shed tracks at the Kasheli depot will also be energised.

Ahead of the electrification, MMRDA has issued a public safety warning, cautioning people against approaching or carrying out any work near the overhead wires. Once energised, the wires will be treated as live at all times, and unauthorised access to the electrified infrastructure will not be permitted.

First Phase Covers Thane To Bhiwandi Stretch

The first phase of Metro 5 covers the Thane-Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka section in Bhiwandi, where construction has been completed. Work on the remaining portion towards Kalyan and beyond Bhiwandi has not yet commenced.

Following energisation, MMRDA will inspect the overhead electrical system and associated equipment for around 15 to 20 days. Any defects identified during these checks will be rectified before the line is cleared for trial operations.

Trial Runs Expected For Six Months

The subsequent trial-run process is expected to continue for around six months, following which passenger services on the first phase of Metro 5 are targeted to commence by the end of 2026.

The development is significant as Metro 5 will be interconnected with Metro Line 4, which runs between Wadala and Kasarvadavali.

Once both corridors become operational, commuters will be able to benefit from a direct metro connection between Thane and Bhiwandi, providing an alternative to road-based travel along the heavily congested corridor.

Metro Line 5 is planned as a major regional connectivity corridor linking Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, and is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity across the rapidly developing areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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