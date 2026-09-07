Ganeshotsav Noise Rules Must Be Followed, Complete DJ Ban Decision Rests With Government: Mumbai Mandal Body | AI

Mumbai: Ganesh mandals must strictly adhere to prescribed noise limits during Ganeshotsav, while any decision to impose a complete ban on DJs or other loudspeaker systems rests with the government and civic authorities, Ganesh Mandal Coordination Committee president Naresh Dahibavkar said on Monday.

Speaking at a press interaction at the Mumbai Press Club, Dahibavkar said the committee was neither advocating the use of DJs nor opposing them, but maintained that mandals must comply with the law. “Our stand is clear that the provisions of the law should not be violated. If the government wants to completely ban DJs, that decision falls within its jurisdiction,” Dahibavkar said.

Citing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, he said the permissible noise limit is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night, with stricter restrictions applicable near hospitals, schools and colleges. Dahibavkar said the noise situation in Mumbai had improved considerably over the past five to six years due to repeated awareness campaigns among Ganesh mandals. He added that the committee had recently met the municipal commissioner and conveyed its concerns and suggestions.

Idol height and safety: On the issue of idol height, Dahibavkar said the government and BMC should consider the issue from a broader safety perspective instead of imposing restrictions in isolation. He said a decision to restrict idol height to 18 feet was taken around 2008 and was implemented effectively for several years. However, competition among mandals subsequently made the issue more complicated.

He said authorities should consider idol and mandap height, transportation routes, electrical arrangements, traffic management, road conditions, public safety and immersion arrangements while framing regulations. Dahibavkar also stressed the need for clear rules on how the height of an idol should be measured. He pointed out that some mandals had previously interpreted the restrictions in a way that resulted in additional structures below the idol, effectively increasing the overall height.

He said responsibility for damage to idols during transportation should not automatically be placed on mandals, particularly when potholes, bridges, roads, trolleys or supporting structures could contribute to the problem.

Mahaprasad rules concern smaller mandals: The committee has also sought clarity from authorities over the proposed standard operating procedures for serving Mahaprasad during Ganeshotsav. While supporting food-safety measures, the committee said smaller mandals could face financial difficulties if they were required to appoint reputed food contractors.

“We agree that the action being taken by the department is correct. But our difficulty is that we cannot appoint contractors because we do not have that much money. If a reputed contractor is mandatory, please tell us what we should do,” a committee representative said.

The committee said some smaller mandals may have to rely on experienced cooks who regularly prepare food for weddings and other functions, while ensuring necessary safety precautions. It urged authorities to clearly communicate the applicable norms and SOPs well before the festival.

Push for rotational immersion system: The committee also raised concerns over immersion-related regulations and called for decisions to be communicated to mandals sufficiently in advance. Dahibavkar said the number of artificial immersion ponds in Mumbai had increased from 204 in 2024 to 298 in 2025 and was expected to cross 355 this year.

The committee has proposed a rotational immersion system to reduce the environmental impact. The system was implemented at Girgaon Chowpatty last year, under which idols are moved through the immersion process more quickly instead of remaining at the site for 24 to 26 hours. According to the committee, around 72,300 eco-friendly idols up to six feet in height were immersed last year, compared with around 1.11 lakh Plaster of Paris (POP) idols. The committee has also raised the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and hopes the rotational system will continue, although the final decision rests with the authorities.

Appeal for adequate manpower: With large crowds expected during immersion processions, the committee appealed to mandals to deploy sufficient volunteers and manpower based on the size of their processions. Dahibavkar said processions involving popular Ganesh idols can take several hours to reach immersion points due to large crowds and devotees gathering along the routes.

On POP idols, he said the matter was currently sub judice and therefore declined to comment in detail.

The Ganesh Mandal Coordination Committee, formed in 1982, currently represents around 12,000 public Ganesh mandals, according to Dahibavkar. The committee coordinates with the police, traffic authorities, BMC, environment department and other agencies to address issues faced by mandals during Ganeshotsav.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/