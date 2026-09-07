MPSC Paper Leak Row: 'Entire System Needs Overhaul,' Says Rohit Pawar As Thousands Of Aspirants Protest In Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar |

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday reacted to the massive protest by MPSC aspirants in Pune over alleged lapses in examinations, saying the entire system needed an overhaul and claiming that a lack of transparency was contributing to paper leaks.

Speaking to reporters about the ongoing controversy, Pawar said, “The entire system needs to be properly overhauled so that future exams are conducted better. There is no transparency at present. That is why all the students are demanding a proper system.”

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar says, "The entire system needs to be properly overhauled so that future exams are conducted better. There is no transparency at present. That is why all the students are demanding a proper system. And those responsible for the… https://t.co/gnWCKX2CzF pic.twitter.com/V5CIUbkFIY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Pawar further stressed that those responsible for paper leaks, whether junior or senior officials, should be held accountable.

Highlighting the impact of examination irregularities on aspirants, Pawar said many students preparing for competitive examinations come from economically weaker families, including the children of farmers and workers. Such students spend years preparing for examinations while their families bear significant financial burdens, he said, adding that paper leaks and cancellations hit them particularly hard.

Pawar also said that the responsibility of conducting such crucial examinations should be entrusted to trustworthy and qualified officials so that incidents involving question papers being allegedly leaked or sold for money do not recur.

Thousands of MPSC aspirants protest in Pune

Earlier in the day, thousands of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants took to the streets of Pune to protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

For many aspirants, the agitation was not merely about one cancelled examination but about growing uncertainty surrounding careers for which they have spent years studying, paying coaching fees, managing living expenses and carrying the expectations of their families.

According to reports, the 'Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha', which proceeded from Omkareshwar Temple Chowk to the Pune District Collectorate, witnessed a large turnout of competitive examination aspirants.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary, an independent investigation into alleged examination irregularities, forensic audits of examinations and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

Drug Inspector exam controversy triggers anger

The immediate trigger for the agitation was the controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in the Drug Inspector examination, which was cancelled following a paper leak row.

However, several students said their concerns went beyond a single examination. They pointed to repeated postponements, uncertainty and changing circumstances surrounding competitive examinations.

Aspirants said they prepare according to fixed schedules, often studying for 10 to 12 hours a day while simultaneously dealing with financial pressures and expectations from their families.

Students demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary maintained that their demand was aimed at ensuring accountability in the examination system rather than politically targeting individuals.

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