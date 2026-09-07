‘We Study For Years, But One Paper Leak Can Wipe Out Our Future’: MPSC Aspirants Demand Accountability In Pune

MPSC aspirants protesting in Pune, demanding the resignation of the commission's chief | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: For thousands of MPSC aspirants who gathered in Pune on Monday, the protest was not merely about one cancelled examination. It was about the uncertainty surrounding a career for which many have spent years studying, paying coaching fees, managing living expenses and carrying the expectations of their families.

The Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha, held from Omkareshwar Temple Chowk to the Pune District Collectorate, saw a large turnout of competitive examination aspirants. Students demanded the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary, an independent probe into alleged examination irregularities, forensic audits of examinations and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

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The immediate anger stems from the alleged irregularities in the Drug Inspector examination, which was cancelled following a paper leak controversy.

Rahul Kadam, an MPSC aspirant, said, “We have not come here because we want to protest. We have come because we feel that our years of preparation are being put at risk. Many of us leave our homes, stay in rented rooms or hostels and spend lakhs of rupees on coaching, books and living expenses. Our families keep supporting us with the hope that we will eventually secure a government job. If an examination is compromised, who will return those years and that money to us?”

For several students, the issue is also about the repeated postponements, uncertainty and changing circumstances surrounding competitive examinations. They said aspirants prepare according to a fixed schedule, often studying for 10-12 hours a day, while simultaneously dealing with financial and family pressures.

“Our parents are making sacrifices for our preparation. Some students have taken loans, some depend entirely on their families and many are already under financial pressure because of coaching and accommodation costs. We cannot keep preparing indefinitely if the examination system itself is not reliable. We want a system where a student who studies honestly has confidence that the examination will also be conducted honestly,” said Tanisha, an MPSC student from Kalyan.

Students said the demand for the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary was intended to establish accountability rather than target individuals politically. The protesters have also demanded a forensic audit of examinations conducted during the tenure of officials named in the investigation, scrutiny of suspicious results and an investigation into alleged links between suspects, agents and selected candidates.

Geeta Jadhav said, “Our main demand is accountability. If there has been a mistake, tell us who was responsible. If there was a paper leak, investigate the entire chain instead of stopping at one or two people. We are asking for an independent investigation, forensic audits and transparency. We do not want another assurance, we want a written decision and a clear timeline.”

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Another major concern among the protesters was the impact of such controversies on students who have already crossed their prime preparation years. Aspirants said every recruitment cycle represents months or years of preparation and that uncertainty can force them to repeatedly spend money on coaching, accommodation and study material.

“For an officer or a government department, an examination may be one process among many. For us, it is our future. If a paper is leaked or results are questioned, the entire cycle is disturbed. We lose time, money and opportunities. Some of us have postponed jobs, marriage plans and other career options because we believe in getting through these examinations,” said Nikhil Deshpande, an MPSC student group head from Sangli.

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Students who participated in large numbers also believe that Monday’s mobilisation could put pressure on the government because the agitation has moved beyond an isolated examination dispute. Their charter includes demands relating to the 2025 State Services Main and Agricultural Services examinations, publication of an inquiry report, investigation into other examination results, safeguards for the upcoming Group C preliminary examination and restoration of the stenographer post.

Aditya Waghmare, an MPSC student, said, “We want the government to understand that this protest is not going to disappear after one day. If our demands are ignored, more students will join. We want the government to understand the seriousness of the situation before students are forced into an indefinite agitation or hunger strike. Our message is simple: protect the examination system and protect the future of students.”

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For many at the protest, the Tricolour, placards and slogans were therefore less about political confrontation and more about making visible the frustration of a generation that sees government recruitment as a path to stability.

The students have given the government a three-day ultimatum and warned of intensified agitation if their demands are not addressed.