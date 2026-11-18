Vadhvan Port Protest Intensifies As Police Detain 20–25 Agitators In Dahanu Amid Service Road Construction, Tensions Rise |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The agitation against the proposed Vadhvan Port project in Dahanu intensified on Wednesday after police detained around 20 to 25 prominent protesters at Tighare Pada in Vadhvan, Palghar district. The detentions came amid attempts by the police to facilitate the resumption of construction of the service road for the port under heavy police security, triggering fresh tension at the protest site.

Protesters raised slogans against the port project and opposed the ongoing infrastructure work, leading to a tense situation in the area. The police intervened and took several key agitators into custody as they attempted to prevent the work from proceeding.

The agitation has been continuing since November 15, when the Vadhvan Port Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, along with several political, tribal, fishing and social organisations, launched a protest on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. The protest began at Varor village in Dahanu taluka at around 4 pm. Representatives and workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Kashtakari Sanghatana, Bhoomi Sena and other organisations joined the agitation. However, permission was denied due to prohibitory orders in force in the area. Subsequently, several protesters attempted to march towards the seashore construction site. Police personnel stopped them using barricades, following which the protesters staged a sit-in on the road.

The agitation further escalated on November 16, when protesters blocked the coastal road connecting Zai, Bordi, Dahanu, Chinchani and Palghar. Traffic on the route remained disrupted for nearly 12 hours, forcing commuters travelling between Dahanu and Boisar to take alternative routes. MLA Vinod Nikole also joined the road blockade, along with members of the Bhoomi Sena, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, the Sangharsh Samiti and other organisations.

The protesters have been demanding an immediate halt to the Vadhvan Port project and the associated Greenfield Highway works, maintaining that the developments threaten the interests and livelihoods of local tribal communities, fishermen and residents. Meanwhile, the district administration has maintained vigilance at the protest locations, with police deployment in place to prevent any law and order situation.

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