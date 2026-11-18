KDMC Removes Illegal Extensions Outside 205 Shops In Nilje-Lodha Area, Reclaims 30,750 Sq Ft Of Encroached Public Space |

Dombivli: In a major drive to reclaim public spaces and clear pedestrian pathways, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) removed unauthorised sheds, projections and extensions outside 205 shops in the Nilje-Lodha area of Dombivli, freeing approximately 30,750 square feet of encroached land.

KDMC Conducts Anti-Encroachment Drive From Ambedkar Chowk To Gavdevi Chowk

The anti-encroachment operation was conducted by the civic body's 'E' Ward Office along the stretch from Ambedkar Chowk to Kalubai Chowk, covering Bhavani Chowk and Shivaji Chowk up to Gavdevi Chowk.

According to the civic administration, several commercial establishments had extended their shops beyond their authorised premises by putting up sheds, projections and other structures on public spaces. These unauthorised extensions had occupied footpaths and portions of roads, creating difficulties for pedestrians and obstructing vehicular movement.

Civic Body Removes Illegal Structures Outside 205 Commercial Establishments

Taking note of the situation, the civic body launched the special drive to restore public access to footpaths and roads. During the operation, officials targeted 205 shops and removed the unauthorised structures and extensions occupying public land. The action resulted in the clearance of an estimated 30,750 square feet of encroached space.

With the removal of these structures, the affected stretches are expected to offer more room for pedestrians and allow smoother movement of vehicles. The clearance is also aimed at ensuring that footpaths remain accessible to people rather than being used as extensions of commercial premises.

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The operation was carried out under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners Umesh Yamgar and Dhananjay Thorat. The anti-encroachment squad from the KDMC headquarters, along with hawker enforcement teams from 'B' and 'E' ward offices, actively participated in the drive.

The civic administration has warned shopkeepers and commercial establishments against occupying public spaces through unauthorised sheds, projections, extensions or by placing other materials outside their premises. Businesses have been directed to operate strictly within their sanctioned property boundaries and keep public spaces clear for pedestrians.

The KDMC has also stated that anti-encroachment operations will continue across the city and that regular monitoring will be undertaken to prevent the re-emergence of illegal structures at cleared locations. Any fresh encroachment will invite punitive and administrative action under applicable laws and regulations.

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